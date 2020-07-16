SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.03

SolGold plc (LON:SOLG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and traded as high as $23.30. SolGold shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 2,565,853 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on SolGold from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.10 million and a P/E ratio of -37.17.

In other news, insider Jason Ward acquired 116,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £25,581.38 ($31,480.90).

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

