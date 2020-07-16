SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 1.83

News coverage about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SNYFY opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.21. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SNYFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

