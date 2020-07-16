Sony (NYSE:SNE) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 3.00

Press coverage about Sony (NYSE:SNE) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Sony’s ranking:

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. Sony has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.