Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.32

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 982045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million and a P/E ratio of -16.84.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

