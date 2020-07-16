SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

