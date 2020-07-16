Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.53. Spectral Medical shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 21,397 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.86.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.63 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile (TSE:EDT)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

