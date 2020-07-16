Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $245.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $195.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPLK. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.71.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $199.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.43. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $213.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,744 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,077 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 170,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

