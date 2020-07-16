Stanley J. Meresman Sells 6,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $519,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $871,712.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.27 and a beta of 0.61. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.