State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.07% of Quidel worth $84,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Quidel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Quidel by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $246.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.09 and a beta of 1.16. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.19.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

