State Street Corp Purchases 26,591 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

State Street Corp raised its position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in InVitae were worth $83,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in InVitae by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InVitae alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $939,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $114,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,863 shares of company stock worth $3,490,831. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. InVitae Corp has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.19.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

InVitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.