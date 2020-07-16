State Street Corp Sells 64,340 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,340 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.11% of British American Tobacco worth $87,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

