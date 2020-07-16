Steven R. Altman Sells 2,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.50, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $352,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $417.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 262.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.28 and a 1-year high of $446.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.86.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

