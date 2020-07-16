Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Beigene Call Options (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,161 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,282% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total value of $3,530,165.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,069,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,840,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.11, for a total value of $650,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,578,652.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $22,073,760. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Beigene by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Beigene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter worth about $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGNE stock opened at $236.95 on Thursday. Beigene has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $247.37. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.09 and a 200 day moving average of $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beigene will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

