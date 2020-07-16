Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Store Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Store Capital by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Store Capital news, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Store Capital stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

