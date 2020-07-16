SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 352,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 775,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $11.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.15.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

