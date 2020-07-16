Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) PT Lowered to $7.50

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of INN opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $607.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $18,272,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 982,192 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,670,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 729,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 764,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

