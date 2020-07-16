Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Trading Down 15.8%

Sunora Foods Inc (CVE:SNF)’s share price fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 119,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 876% from the average session volume of 12,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Sunora Foods Company Profile (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

