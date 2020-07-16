SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.33, 13,751 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,000,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of SuperCom worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

