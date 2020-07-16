Susan L. Decker Sells 2,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of COST stock opened at $328.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

