Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.07, 36,749 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutter Rock Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,866,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 300,169 shares of company stock worth $2,115,086 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

