Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €95.00 ($106.74) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($116.85) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €93.88 ($105.48).

FRA SY1 opened at €108.20 ($121.57) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €100.15 and its 200 day moving average is €93.57. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

