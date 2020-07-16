TD Securities Increases Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$16.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

ITP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP opened at C$13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.15. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$7.02 and a 1 year high of C$19.34. The stock has a market cap of $816.11 million and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.35.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$374.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Jorge Nelson Quintas acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,381.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$690,284.48. Insiders have bought a total of 10,650 shares of company stock worth $124,463 in the last quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.