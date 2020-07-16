Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of TER opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

