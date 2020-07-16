Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Tesla’s analysis:

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $1,546.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,737.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,056.69 and a 200-day moving average of $748.32. Tesla has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $657.06.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.