Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.12. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 88,052 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Theratechnologies from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.14.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.