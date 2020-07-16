Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 1.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.37, approximately 64,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,197,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.25.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,024,041.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,842. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $3,447,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

