Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Tito Serafini sold 600 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $15,006.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Tito Serafini sold 496 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $9,944.80.

On Friday, June 19th, Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,218.12.

On Thursday, June 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $174,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tito Serafini sold 200 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

BCEL stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCEL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

