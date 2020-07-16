TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

