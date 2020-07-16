Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Up 11.4%

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, 142,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 45,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.59 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00.

About Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company, focuses on investments in private and public company securities. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

