Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Total were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 15,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $99,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $776,711.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

