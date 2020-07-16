Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,664 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 992% compared to the typical volume of 244 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALDX. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.11. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.84 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

