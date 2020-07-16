Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,448 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,146% compared to the average daily volume of 109 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. RTI Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTI Surgical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

