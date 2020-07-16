Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,447 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 741% compared to the average volume of 172 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $143,380.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

