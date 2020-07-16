Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,044 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,047% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $127.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.79. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

