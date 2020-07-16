Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 793 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 655% compared to the typical volume of 105 put options.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 401,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 305,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,471,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 395,726 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.