Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average daily volume of 347 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $347.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 14.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZH. Wedbush decreased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

