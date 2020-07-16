Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,424,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after buying an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after buying an additional 528,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $119.14 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

