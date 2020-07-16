Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,050 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

