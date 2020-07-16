Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 32,900 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Savara were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Savara by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Savara stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

