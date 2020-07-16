United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $160.80 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average of $132.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.