Urban Outfitters Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,794 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,482% compared to the average daily volume of 164 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

