Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UTMD opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $70,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,770 shares of company stock worth $710,940 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

