Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.77

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.77 and traded as low as $57.77. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $58.37, with a volume of 33,947,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5,380.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,110,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,561 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,924,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,565.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,142 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,494,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,827,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

