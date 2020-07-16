Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) versus Atrion (OTCMKTS:ATRI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Valeritas alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valeritas and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valeritas presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,900.00%. Given Valeritas’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Valeritas is more favorable than Atrion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Valeritas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Atrion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valeritas has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A Atrion 23.06% 15.57% 14.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valeritas and Atrion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A Atrion $155.07 million 7.65 $36.76 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Summary

Atrion beats Valeritas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.