ValuEngine Downgrades Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to Sell

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $200,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.