ValuEngine Lowers Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Strong Sell

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of COWN opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $481.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.56. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). Cowen had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $210.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 443.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 479,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 52.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

