Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 653.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,999,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $172.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

