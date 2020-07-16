Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

