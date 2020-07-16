Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.78. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. Research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg acquired 11,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,136.80. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

