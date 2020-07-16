Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.73.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,036 shares of company stock worth $85,490,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 399,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 108,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

